Hindenburg steps up for Adani round two. With Sebi

By Andy Mukherjee

It’s just as well for Narendra Modi that India’s parliament has been adjourned a day ahead of schedule. Opposition parties would definitely have pounced on Hindenburg Research’s latest report to corner the prime minister on his friendship with Gautam Adani. Lawmakers would have asked the government why the markets regulator is being so slow in completing its scrutiny of the controversial infrastructure tycoon.

That’s the thrust of the the New York-based short seller’s most recent allegations. Its report Saturday didn’t make any fresh accusations against the businessman from Modi’s home state of Gujarat. Instead, it asked if India’s stock-market watchdog can be trusted as an objective arbiter, given that its chairperson allegedly had a personal investment in an offshore fund linked to the “Adani money-siphoning scandal.”

Hindenburg’s original January 2023 report, in which it had accused the centi-billionaire of pulling the largest con in corporate history, caused the Adani Group’s market capitalization to crater by $150 billion. The Supreme Court in New Delhi asked the Securities and Exchange Board of India to probe the allegations of stock-price manipulation, undisclosed related-party transactions and violation of minimum public shareholding, that were all vigorously denied by the conglomerate.

With Modi back in power for a third term, Adani’s fortunes are soaring once again. His group’s shares have recouped nearly 90 per cent of last year’s loss. And all this while, there’s no sign of a conclusion to Sebi’s court-directed investigation that was supposed to finish by April, long past its original two-month deadline set in early March last year.

Is the probe compromised because of an alleged conflict on the Sebi chair’s part? According to documents provided to Hindenburg by a purported whistleblower, Madhabi Puri Buch and her husband, Dhaval Buch, opened an account in 2015 with a wealth-management firm in Singapore to invest in a Mauritius-registered offshoot of a Bermuda-based fund. The Mauritian fund was run by an Adani director, and its ultimate parent was the vehicle through which two Adani associates had secretly amassed large positions in the conglomerate, according to an investigation by the Financial Times last year. Adani said at the time that the “recycled allegations” in the FT article were a bid “to revive the meritless Hindenburg report.”

According to the short-seller’s latest report, weeks before his wife became a whole-time member at the Indian regulator in April 2017, Dhaval requested the account to be registered solely in his name. In February 2018, however, Madhabi wrote to the wealth manager from her private email, instructing the $872,000 investment to be redeemed. In March 2022, she became the Sebi chair. 360 ONE WAM Ltd., the wealth-management firm, said Sunday that the Mauritius fund made no investment in Adani Group’s shares and over 90 per cent of its assets were consistently in bonds.

The conglomerate has always denied that any of its public shareholders are related parties of the family. In a fresh statement Sunday, it said Hindenburg’s latest report was a “malicious, mischievous and manipulative” selection of publicly available information. Madhabi and Dhaval Buch described the allegations as an attempt at “character assassination.” Their finances were an “open book,” they said in an initial statement. They didn’t challenge the authenticity of the whistleblower’s documents or deny their association with the Mauritius fund.

One of Hindenburg’s main questions was this: Why did Buch and her spouse use an investment vehicle run by a three-term director of Adani's flagship firm, “a multi-layered offshore fund structure with minuscule assets, traversing known high-risk jurisdictions” like Mauritius and Bermuda, when there exist “thousands of mainstream, reputable onshore Indian mutual fund products, an industry she now is responsible for regulating?” The Sebi chief and her husband gave an answer in a more detailed response Sunday. The fund’s Chief Investment Officer Anil Ahuja, a former senior executive at 3i Group Plc, was Dhaval’s childhood friend, they said. When he stepped down as CIO, the couple redeemed their shares.