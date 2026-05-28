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Hindi cinema struggles with the changing script of viewership

Hindi cinema struggles with the changing script of viewership

Producers, distributors and theatre owners say audiences have become far more selective about the films they choose to watch in cinemas.
Mrityunjay Bose
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 19:41 IST
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