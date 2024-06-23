History from below: What colonial-era peasant rebellions teach us about ourselves

Agriculture is the least-preferred occupation and the village, the least preferred home in India today, a far cry from the Gram Swaraj -- the republic of villages -- that Mahatma Gandhi envisaged.

This dichotomy is rooted in India’s colonial history, and there has been a wide range of studies on the agrarian question and peasant struggles. ‘De-colonisation’ is a rather undramatic term for one of the most dramatic processes in modern history: the disintegration of empire as a political order, and the de-legitimisation of racial subjugation as the dominant structuring principle.

What was missing in this discourse, though, was the question of power. It was in this backdrop that Ranajit Guha’s groundbreaking ‘Subaltern Studies’ appeared as the alternative dynamic, and presented the simple but obvious argument that the fundamental division in society was the one of the relations of domination and subordination.