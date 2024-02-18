History keeps repeating in Pakistan

The Army needs Nawaz Sharif to reach out to the West and the IMF, whose $3 billion bailout package has to be renewed in March. This will call for a new domestic tax regime which will fuel inflation and shortage of goods and essential services, possibly leading to further mass unrest. Imran Khan is likely to step up protests and his party members will add fuel to the unrest, which could spill onto the streets of Islamabad. The “non-State actors” will expect their pound of flesh, failing which they may join the mercenary armies fighting a war in West Asia. Both Iran and Afghanistan are unhappy with Pakistan. Rawalpindi could barely respond to the recent Iranian attack on a militant group inside Pakistan.