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History’s ironies: When illegal wars get the silent vote

History’s ironies: When illegal wars get the silent vote

As the Gulf War enters its second week, the world watches a conflict wrapped in the language of peace.
Gurucharan Gollerkeri
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 20:24 IST
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 20:24 IST
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