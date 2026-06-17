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History will test West Asia truce

History will test West Asia truce

The US-Iran agreement eases immediate tensions, but durable peace depends on overcoming unresolved distrust
Anand Kumar
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 20:11 IST
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United StatesIranDonald TrumpOpinionIn PerspectiveWest Asia

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