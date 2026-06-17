History will test West Asia truce

<p>The announcement that the United States and Iran have reached an understanding to end months of conflict has brought relief across the world. Financial markets reacted positively, oil prices fell initially, and governments welcomed the possibility of peace in one of the world’s most volatile regions. Yet the optimism is tempered by a sobering reality: this is not a peace treaty but only a framework for future negotiations. The agreement offers a pause in hostilities and perhaps a chance to reshape relations between Washington and Tehran, but it remains fragile and uncertain.</p>.<p>The relief is understandable, given the fears of a wider regional war and the disruption of the Strait of Hormuz, which threatened global energy supplies and intensified inflationary pressures across economies. The reopening of the strait and the lifting of the US naval blockade are therefore significant achievements.</p>.West Asia conflict | Trump warns of bombing Iran again if it does not 'behave' or he dislikes MoU.<p>However, peace on paper does not necessarily translate into peace on the ground. Shipping companies remain cautious, warning that it may take weeks or even months before normal traffic resumes through the Strait of Hormuz. Insurance costs remain high, parts of the maritime infrastructure have been damaged, and confidence in the agreement’s durability is still lacking.</p>.<p>The biggest uncertainty concerns the issue that has haunted US-Iran relations for decades: Iran’s nuclear programme. President Donald Trump has claimed that Iran has agreed never to possess nuclear weapons. Vice President J D Vance has said that international inspectors will return to Iran and that the country’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium will eventually be dismantled. Tehran, however, insists that the current agreement is only a preliminary understanding and that substantive negotiations on the nuclear issue will take place later.</p>.<p>This divergence is not a minor detail; it is the core weakness of the agreement. If the two sides cannot agree on what they have already signed, how will they negotiate the more difficult issues that lie ahead? The nuclear question has challenged diplomats for more than two decades. The 2015 agreement was hailed as a diplomatic triumph, only to unravel when the US withdrew from it in 2018. That experience continues to shape Iranian thinking. Tehran remains wary of making irreversible concessions without guarantees that a future American administration will honour the agreement.</p>.<p>The issue of sanctions is equally contentious. Conflicting reports have emerged about whether Iran will receive access to frozen assets or sanctions relief. American officials insist that any economic benefits will be linked to Iranian compliance. Iranian sources, meanwhile, have suggested that significant economic gains may follow. Such ambiguity may help both governments portray the agreement as a victory at home, but it also creates expectations that could become sources of dispute.</p>.<p><strong>Compulsions at home</strong></p>.<p>Domestic politics in both countries will shape the future of the agreement. In the US, lawmakers from both parties have demanded more details. Many members of Congress are unhappy that they were not adequately consulted. For Trump, the timing of the agreement is politically advantageous. A prolonged war, accompanied by rising oil prices and uncertain outcomes, could have damaged his prospects ahead of the midterm elections. A ceasefire allows him to present himself as both a strong leader and a peacemaker.</p>.<p>Iranian leaders are also portraying the agreement as a strategic success. They argue that despite months of conflict, their government has survived, their regional allies remain intact, and their influence in West Asia has not diminished. Tehran believes that the US and Israel failed to achieve their broader objectives. Such narratives matter because neither side wishes to appear weak. This could complicate future negotiations.</p>.<p>Israel is unlikely to relax its security posture and may act unilaterally if it believes the agreement threatens its interests.</p>.<p>The costs of renewed conflict would be enormous for the world: higher energy prices, economic disruption and another cycle of violence in an already unstable region. Yet optimism must be tempered with realism. The agreement only postpones the hardest questions, rather than resolving them.</p>.<p>History offers reasons for caution. US-Iran relations have long been marked by distrust and competing strategic visions. Agreements have been reached before and later abandoned. Yet diplomacy often begins with fragile understandings. This agreement may prove to be merely a pause before another confrontation. But it may also become the foundation of a more durable peace. Which path it takes will depend not on today’s celebratory announcements, but on the difficult choices Washington, Tehran, and their regional partners make in the months ahead.</p>.<p><em>(The writer is an associate fellow at the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses)</em></p><p><em>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</em></p>