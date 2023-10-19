Holes in the green cover

Old-growth or natural forests play a crucial role in enhancing flora and fauna, maintaining watersheds that provide perennial water sources for our rivers, and conserving biodiversity. They also provide security against climate disasters like landslides and floods. Despite these fundamental contributions, we are not in a position to recreate or regenerate natural forests. Ironically, we are decimating the existing forest cover through linear infrastructure projects like the construction of new rail lines or the diversion of rivers. A recent study has calculated that 24 lakh trees will be cut in the fragile Western Ghat region for such projects.