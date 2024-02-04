Homes, starting at a price you can’t afford

There is one other thing we should be seeing a lot of, but we don’t. Rental housing. In other cities around the world, especially ones that have lots of young people and migrants like we do, there are lots of buildings in which all the apartments are rented. That is, the developers who put up those buildings do not sell the flat, but instead they rent them out. In some parts of such cities, such as in neighbourhoods around universities, rental housing is far more common than homes in which owners live. A gazillion Indians live in rented homes all over the Middle East. Why don’t we see that here?