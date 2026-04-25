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Homespun icon: How Rajkumar’s legacy endures

Many legends surround Rajkumar, a phenomenon like no other, and stories emerging in recent years reveal new facets of his life.
Last Updated : 25 April 2026, 20:17 IST
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Published 25 April 2026, 20:17 IST
OpinionKannadaPrismActorDr Rajkumar

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