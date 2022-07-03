'Honesty' may be the best policy, but it's the fight for 'ideology' that matters

So the Maharashtra mayhem was all about upholding values and ideology, it has finally been revealed. That is commendable, as the fight for an ideology is usually a long-drawn battle and clearly not for the faint-hearted. Ask the rebel Shiv Sainiks who hopped across states – Gujarat, Assam and then Goa – miles away from the place they call home, for days together. While they are not the first, they won't be the last either.

No one dares walk that path, really. For it comes with a very, very heavy price. And one look at the warriors' plight, you will know the high-cost one pays for upholding the right. Quite a few zeros, actually. In the latest instance, several chartered flights, the mode to transport batches of Sainiks from Surat to Guwahati, would have cost a cool sum. Not to forget the trip to Surat itself. Or then again to Goa and finally back to Mumbai. But anything for the cause. After all, Surat was just the beginning, there was much more to come. Reports estimated their stay at the five-star hotel in Guwahati – until the questions 'What is the true ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray's party' and 'Who is the true representative of that ideology' were answered – also ran up quite a few zeros every day.

What's more, it was up to these heroes to face the zeros in their battle as the party, which they have professed an ideological brotherhood with, clearly stated early on that it had nothing to do with the episode. And one is inclined to believe them because natural disasters have hit many states hard, and their governments can't be bothered by a group of ideologues from Maharashtra just because they are guests in the capital. No, there are full-fledged rescue and rehab operations going on, as any government of the people, by the people, for the people, is expected to perform.

Besides, costs can't only be calculated in terms of money. There's a heavier price to pay. For instance, these legislators were all holed up in a hotel in a state whose language and cuisine they were barely familiar with, leaving their loved ones to fend for themselves in Maharashtra. Besides, there's little solace when you don't even have access to your phone, and the world is passing you by. That's why fighting for one's ideology has always been so daunting.

Many politicians from Karnataka may be having a déjà vu moment, remembering those heady days when they risked all, cooped up in resorts far from home, all for an ideology they firmly believed in. Worse, they, too, were parted from their phones for days together. Something had to be done about the state of affairs in Karnataka, so that was that. What most people can take heart from is the fact that most ideology battles, often fought from resorts, had a happy ending.

For that matter, so did the one fought earlier in Bihar, which didn't need a resort as a base. After an overwhelming mandate from the people, a party from the ruling alliance realised its partner was too corrupt for comfort. Even if it meant joining hands with the party it had fought against, but corruption had to be uprooted once and for all.

Whoever said 'honesty is the best policy' clearly didn't know about 'ideology'. Well, honesty may be the best policy but often brings an empty plate. Especially in a country where most people struggle even to earn a subsistence wage, and a minuscule percentage of the population pays income tax. The chap who asks for some 'kharcha pani' to get the job done simply wants to keep hunger at bay, send the kids to a decent school and, if possible, buy all the stars-promote-but-wouldn't- use-themselves stuff to feel good in life. They haven't given a thought to what their innocuous demand might be construed as.

Fighting for ideology, on the other hand, is not all about money and calls for a lot of thought. The mighty trade unions have long bit the dust, their leaders shot or bought. Their failure showed a change in strategy was overdue. Standing up for what you believe in takes courage, patience and, above all, deep pockets.

In fact, ever since August 15, 1947, politicians across parties have been among the few who successfully managed to fight the good fight to uphold what they truly believe in. Never mind the 'wokes' who come crawling out on social media to deride the 'Aaya Ram Gaya Ram' culture and 'resort politics'. Twitter or WhatsApp is about as far their fingers will take them, their feet have long given way. The real battle is on the ground, which calls for dedication, not delirium. Thank goodness we won independence before social media, or all the outrage would still be on Twitter, and India would still be part of the Empire.

The best part is that while ideology is no doubt a costly affair, everyone can participate, albeit in a small way, by opening a resort. And make a real difference to society, not just on social media.

(Sonali Chakraborty is a senior journalist)

Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.