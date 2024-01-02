Hope and happiness in the New Year

The month of January is named after the Roman god Janus. He is depicted as having two heads – one facing behind viewing the past and the other looking ahead into the future. Janus is known to be the god of beginnings, transitions and endings; also of gates, doorways, passages, frames, time and duality.
As it is, anything new is exciting. January marks the threshold of a new year – the time to use lessons from past experiences to etch out our path ahead. It is time to look ahead, dream, resolve and chalk out plans for the future. New beginnings bring with them a dawn of renewed hope and optimism; and of endless possibilities. It opens up the first page of a new blank notebook of life, for us to write our new chapters in and make what we want of it.
It is time to let go of the past and with it, all its mistakes, losses, grief and bitter memories. It is our chance to have new experiences that will become fond memories in the future. We may not be able to completely erase damages of the past but can surely try to superimpose them with thoughts and actions that are better and fulfilling.
A new year is like a big gift box that keeps us guessing about its contents and is eagerly waiting to be unwrapped. We are often curious and anxious of what lies ahead. However, numerologists and astrologers make predictions with the knowledge and expertise that are prone to human errors, so don’t allow them to be spoilers of the thriller story that is your life. Meet life head on, full of anticipation, suspense and excitement of tackling all the twists and turnings in it with renewed energy and zeal. Welcome the blessings it brings your way and embrace the strength that will be provided to face and address challenges.
Some sceptics may see it as just another flip of a date in the calendar and question all the fuss made about a new year and celebrations attached to it. Fortunately, there is still a good majority that find joy and enthusiasm in the changing of the last number too, in the date that we write.
New beginnings always symbolise hope and optimism for them. Let’s greet the new sunrise as we finish one more circumambulation around the sun in our journey of life along with the earth. Let us have gratitude for coming this far and look forward to the rest of the journey.