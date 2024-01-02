Hope and happiness in the New Year

A new year is like a big gift box that keeps us guessing about its contents and is eagerly waiting to be unwrapped. We are often curious and anxious of what lies ahead. However, numerologists and astrologers make predictions with the knowledge and expertise that are prone to human errors, so don’t allow them to be spoilers of the thriller story that is your life. Meet life head on, full of anticipation, suspense and excitement of tackling all the twists and turnings in it with renewed energy and zeal. Welcome the blessings it brings your way and embrace the strength that will be provided to face and address challenges.