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Hormuz closure exposes BRICS’ limits as Global South forum

Hormuz closure exposes BRICS’ limits as Global South forum

From Crimea to Hormuz, BRICS repeats its old habit of muted responses to crises.
Carlos Frederico Pereira da Silva Gama
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 05:25 IST
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 05:25 IST
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