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Hormuz is just the beginning of a world held hostage by geography

Hormuz is just the beginning of a world held hostage by geography

Maritime routes, once considered stable commercial arteries, have become instruments of coercion, competition, and strategic risk.
Kush Sharma
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 05:03 IST
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 05:03 IST
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OpinionStrait of Hormuz

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