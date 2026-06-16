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Hormuz reopening may bring relief to Asia, not recovery

Hormuz reopening may bring relief to Asia, not recovery

For months, Asia has suffered a physical supply crunch that will likely drag on its economies long after the crucial waterway reopens
International New York Times
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 19:58 IST
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