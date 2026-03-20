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Hormuz veto | Is India ready for a new Gulf order?

Hormuz veto | Is India ready for a new Gulf order?

Iranian strategy centred on control of the Strait of Hormuz could reshape the balance of power in the Gulf — and force countries like India to rethink long-held strategic assumptions
Anand Venkatanarayanan
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 06:22 IST
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 06:22 IST
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