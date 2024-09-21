How a lack of census data threatens India’s future

In a previous piece, I argued that the Indian State has historically leaned towards control rather than governance and that data-driven policymaking can help remedy this. However, in the absence of institutional autonomy and legislative heft, India’s statistical system may crumble.

The Census provides critical data to governments, think tanks, businesses, financial institutions, and other organisations since they can plan resources, expansion plans, and efforts accordingly.

For example, the newest census would have more updated numbers of Indians in urban areas, their overall income levels, crucial data for delineating urbanisation, and informing consumption patterns for firms.

The state apparatus provides welfare benefits, designs districts, allocates funding to regions, and provides services based on census data. In the absence of these, the State works on outdated assumptions. For example, it is estimated that approximately 100 million people have not been able to access food under the public distribution system because the State uses the 2011 census as a benchmark to allocate grains.