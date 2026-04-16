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How cheese colonised the chapati

How cheese colonised the chapati

From the heart of a mother now bewildered in her once-mighty kitchen, watching her kids whisper sweet nothings to a box from “PizzaCrafto” or “Cheese4U.”
Ritu Kamra Kumar
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 22:28 IST
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