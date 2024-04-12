How China beat the US in the great EV race

Sound a tad familiar? The green industrial policy of the Inflation Reduction Act borrows heavily from the same playbook, subsidising both the production and purchase of electric vehicles, plus their various components, provided they come with a rising share of domestic content. Imports, especially those from China, are subject to tariffs.

The lesson here is not, as one might think, that American free market capitalism somehow couldn’t deliver EVs the way China’s command-and-control did. When it comes to vehicles and fuel, US capitalism is heavily distorted by the lack of a carbon price: Just looking at US passenger cars and light-duty trucks, at a notional, and unpaid, $51 per ton of emissions, that equates to an effective subsidy of almost $60 billion per year. When taxing something undesirable is unmentionable, the alternative is subsidizing the technologies that might deal with it.

The bigger differences concern intent and incumbent systems. China has strategic reasons to pursue vehicle electrification, beyond fostering export industries. EV take-up can help clear the air in China’s cities as well as mitigate climate change (albeit, more effectively if the country reduces its high dependence on coal-fired electricity). EVs also offer a hedge against China’s dependence on imported oil which, at roughly three-quarters of its consumption, is a higher share than it ever was for the US, even at its peak in the early 2000s.