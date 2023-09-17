How China lost the Global South

The New Delhi G-20 summit, while harmonising several interests and issues, has brought out features that could become harbingers of a new emerging world order. While previously it was characterised by an emerging Cold War 2.0 due to the US-China confrontation, the Delhi G-20 meeting placed the Global South on a high pedestal amidst the East-West and North-South divides. China’s ambition to emerge as the global leader are threatened by this. While the Washington and Beijing Consensus have exhausted their relevance in the past two decades, it is time for a Delhi Consensus, based on a middle-path approach, to be given its due place.