How climate change threatens sports

A report by the British Association for Sustainable Sport on Rings of Fire: Heat Risk at the 2024 Paris Olympics highlights the dangers of potential heat stress and solutions. The report states that the 2021 Tokyo Olympics offered a window into an alarming, escalating norm for the Summer Olympics. As temperatures rose to over 34 degrees Celsius and humidity reached almost 70%, the Games in Japan went on to become “the hottest in history,” with conditions described as “torturous.” Competitors vomited and fainted at finish lines; wheelchairs were deployed to carry athletes away from sun-scorched arenas. A deadly heat wave in the summer of 2003 killed more than 14,000 people in France. Most of the deaths were reported in Paris, despite having one of the best healthcare systems in the world. At that time, the maximum temperature recorded in Paris was 39.5 degrees Celsius. Fortunately, such high temperatures are unlikely this year during the Olympics in Paris.