How DBT paves the way for universal empowerment

A recent example of a cash DBT is Maharashtra’s Ladki Bahin Scheme (LBS). This gives Rs 1,500 to every woman between the ages of 21 and 65 who is domiciled in the state, not a government employee or taxpayer, and whose annual family income is less than Rs 2.5 lakh.

Since eligibility is conditional, it cannot be called universal, but over two crore applications have already been received. The chief minister has promised to double the benefit if re-elected.

The estimated cost to the state’s exchequer is Rs 46,000 crore per year. The objective of this cash transfer scheme is to empower women and help lift them out of poverty, aligning with the goals of UBI.

It was inspired by the Ladli Behena Scheme (LBS) launched in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh in January 2023, which received an enthusiastic response. That too was aimed at providing financial assistance to women, to empower them, and to have resources for skill development and training.

Interestingly, it was pitched only to married (or divorced or widowed) women. Madhya Pradesh had launched the Ladli Lakshmi scheme in 2007, which was emulated by six other states.

Unlike LBS, which is for financial empowerment, the Lakshmi scheme was aimed at the girl child and to reduce the skew in the sex ratio. The total benefit to the girl given as deferred payment on reaching the age of 21 was more than Rs 1 lakh.