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How delimitation tilts India’s republic northward

How delimitation tilts India’s republic northward

If the Union Government insists on pushing this demographic guillotine, one way to safeguard the interests of southern states is radical political and fiscal decentralisation
Nilakantan R S
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 04:20 IST
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