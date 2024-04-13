How far right is India from Ambedkar’s vision?

To fulfil Ambedkar’s dream for the success of Indian democracy, it is necessary that the worst-off social groups be substantively integrated into public life alongside an effective transformation of caste society into a fraternal association. Few steps, if any, are taken to achieve such ethical objectives. Further, the revolutionary possibilities of political transformation from the Dalit-Bahujan parties have also derailed, and there is little hope for their revival. The relegation of Ambedkar’s ideas in social, institutional, and political spheres only showcases that these realms are unfree from the hegemonic domination of the social elites and not ready to allow fair democratisation of these domains. The meaning of democracy in such a context will remain mainly procedural, detached from its transformative potential to engage with the worst-

off social groups and elevate them as the key agents of political and economic transformation.