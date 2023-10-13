How fear and greed could choke India’s internet: Andy Mukherjee

In 2016, the Indian regulator did the right thing by spurning Mark Zuckerberg’s offer of a free, but limited internet — a walled garden with Facebook as the fountain at its center. The low-cost data revolution that was unleashed by Jio's splashy entry into telecom that year has underpinned the country’s rapid digitization.

But brutal price competition has also shrunk the wireless market. Vodafone Idea, the third-largest telco, is bleeding millions of customers every quarter. The suffocating burden of its 22,47,16 crores debt leaves it with no option except to go along with Jio and Bharti, its larger rivals, and demand “a regulated fair-share charge.”