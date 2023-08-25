How healthy is the economy?

Gross Value Addition (GVA) in real terms is an effective indicator of the health of the economy. It should be noted that real growth in GVA comes from the services sector (9.3 per cent), of which a major share is contributed by trade, hotels, transport, and communication (14.2 per cent). Financial services as well as real estate will also contribute to the post-pandemic year. Unfortunately, in the industrial sector, which recorded a pathetic growth in real GVA of 1.7 per cent, the participation of manufacturing is pitiable at 0.6 per cent, whereas electricity, gas, and water supply have contributed to the GVA at 9.2 per cent. Similarly, employment also came mainly from the services sector. The RBI gives credit to sound macroeconomic policies, softer commodity prices, a robust financial sector, and a healthy corporate sector, but will the growth in the services sector sustain itself over the years to come?