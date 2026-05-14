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How heat plans fail informal workers

The response must go beyond public-health metrics and compensate for income losses caused by extreme heat.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 19:56 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 19:56 IST
DelhiHeat waveOpinionIn PerspectiveCommentsummer

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