How India should read Prabowo Subianto’s China visit

Too conciliatory?

Prabowo Subianto, a former military general and current defence minister, was elected Jokowi’s successor in February. He will formally take over only in October, but in April made his first official trip to China.

During his election campaign, Prabowo stated that Indonesia’s “tradition has been non-alliance. We don’t wish to be part of any geopolitical bloc”. But he also pushed back against Western dominance suggesting that Indonesia which “has been looking to the West in the past 50 or 60 years”, needed “a rebalancing”, in which it had to “learn from other countries in the East such as Japan, [South] Korea, China and India”. According to him, the latter countries provided models for countering corruption, improving education, strong work discipline, and displaying national pride.