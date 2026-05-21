Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion

How Iran gained leverage in the war

The regime survived a wave of targeted killings early in the war. It then managed to turn the tables on its more powerful adversaries, introducing something of a stalemate.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 22:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 May 2026, 22:49 IST
IranOpinionPanoramaStrait of Hormuz

Follow us on :

Follow Us