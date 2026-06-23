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How Karnataka can set a model for rest of India by protecting transgender rights

How Karnataka can set a model for rest of India by protecting transgender rights

Karnataka has not enacted any state-specific rules under the 2019 Act. The 2026 amendment, however, gives the DKS government the perfect opportunity to do so.
Palomi Chaturvedi
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 06:19 IST
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Karnataka NewsKarnatakaTransgenderOpinionTransgender Rights

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