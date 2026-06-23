How Karnataka can set a model for rest of India by protecting transgender rights

<p>The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2026, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/amended-bill-on-rights-of-transgender-persons-rights-gets-presidents-assent-3951801">notified in March</a>, marked a significant regression from the rights framework built through the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, and affirmed by the Supreme Court in <em>NALSA v Union of India. </em>It <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/a-double-crisis-of-heat-and-identity-for-transgender-persons-4034708">narrowed the definition</a> of ‘transgender person’ to four socio-cultural groups, intersexed persons, and persons ‘compelled’ to present as transgender. It omits the right to self-perceived gender identity, and makes a medical recommendation mandatory for transgender identity cards.</p><p>Finally, it inserts a new set of criminal offences based on harmful stereotypes about the transgender community by criminalising causing hurt by mutilation, emasculation, castration, amputation, or any surgical, chemical, or hormonal procedure with the intent to compel such person to ‘present a transgender identity’.</p><p>Against the backdrop, what can the Karnataka state government do?</p><p>The 2019 Act empowers state governments to make rules to operationalise the Act. Such rules must remain within the bounds of the parent Act. However, they do carry wide latitude to prescribe procedures, fill any silences, and protect rights on the ground. Currently, Karnataka has not enacted any state-specific rules under the 2019 Act. The 2026 amendment gives the Karnataka government the perfect opportunity to do so.</p><p>First, the 2026 amendment restricts the definition of the term ‘transgender’ to four socio-cultural groups: <em>hijras, jogta, aravanis</em> and <em>kinners</em>. While <em>jogta </em>is a socio-cultural group in Northern Karnataka, it does not represent all transgender groups in the state. Further, these four terms do not have fixed or stable meanings. As the 2019 Act is a welfare law, it must be interpreted broadly, and, thus, it can be argued that the definition seeks to capture transgender groups by their indigenous names.</p><p>Consequently, the Karnataka government can, through a government order, clarify which socio-cultural groups prevalent in the state fall within the scope of the definition. For this, it must consult diverse transgender groups. Further, it can also issue a Karnataka State Transgender Card, <em>a la</em> Tamil Nadu, and link all welfare benefits to it.</p><p>Second, the 2026 amendment makes it mandatory for the district magistrate to account for the recommendations of a medical authority before issuing a certificate of identity to a transgender person. The Karnataka government cannot override this, but it can limit the role of the medical authority by mandating that the authority will <em>not</em> carry out a physical examination. Instead, self-declaration, and a psychological assessment, <em>if required</em>, should suffice. Medical authorities must be trained in transgender affirmative healthcare, and timelines must be prescribed.</p>.Transgender Bill: Hashtag resistance turns humour into protest.<p>Third, while the 2026 amendment omits the right to self-perceived gender identity, it is still a fundamental right. Karnataka must continue to recognise and uphold it.</p><p>Fourth, unlike the 2019 Act, medical institutions where transgender persons undergo gender affirming procedures are now mandated to share such information with the district magistrate. This raises concerns about privacy, since personal data is being shared without the person’s consent. Karnataka must put in place rules for the manner in which this data will be processed, aligned with the Supreme Court’s judgment, which recognised the fundamental right to privacy. Only data which is necessary for verification of an applicant’s identity and change of gender marker must be processed, and such data must be stored in a secure manner. The data must be stored in a secure manner. The data must be shared only with authorities who play a role in issuing the identity card. Finally, the issuing authority must destroy the data once its purpose has been served.</p><p>Fifth, the 2026 amendment has a chilling effect on the provision of legitimate gender affirming healthcare, as healthcare professionals fear prosecution. This, despite the refusal and discontinuation of healthcare to transgender persons, constitutes discrimination. The Karnataka government must issue a clarification that the provision of legitimate gender-affirming is not an offence and must be continued.</p><p>Finally, the newly-inserted offences enable natal families to file criminal complaints against those extending support to transgender persons, claiming they are carrying out conversions. Karnataka must issue guidelines to the police to ensure that they carry out a preliminary inquiry when such a complaint is filed. If such an inquiry reveals that the individual is an adult and has voluntarily sought assistance or gender affirming care, such a statement must be recorded, no FIR must be registered, and the matter must be closed.</p> <p><em>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</em></p><p><em>Namrata Mukherjee is Specialist, Governance & Rights, Vidhi, and Palomi Chaturvedi is Research Fellow, Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy.</em></p>