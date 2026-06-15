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How major powers misread the regions they attacked

How major powers misread the regions they attacked

Russia and the United States projected their own centralised views onto Ukraine and Iran, respectively. As a result, the smaller countries trapped larger ones in a costly confrontation
International New York Times
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 20:04 IST
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