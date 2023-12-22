How not to frame education policy

NEP 2020 has proposed the establishment of more than eight new institutions to regulate higher education and school education. It has also recommended the development of more than eight curriculum frameworks. However, having too many recipes, along with too many cooks, can spoil the food. The state’s policy must conscientiously address these concerns; otherwise, it may mirror the national policy with inherent contradictions. The failure of the policy could be attributed to the negligence and lethargy of teachers, as they are ultimately tasked with its implementation. The state’s policy drafters must recognise that a flawed policy cannot be effectively implemented, regardless of the intentions behind it.