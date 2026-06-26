How systemic neglect enables custodial torture

<p>On this June 26, ‘International Day in Support of Victims of Torture’, human rights defenders in India will have a renewed sense of commemoration as the nine cops accused in the Sathankulam custodial death, a case that shook the conscience of the country, were convicted and sentenced to death by a trial court in Tamil Nadu. </p><p>While the trial court called it “rarest of the rare” – ironically invoking judicial execution as a deterrent to extra-judicial execution – despite data indicating that 76% of custodial deaths result from torture, it is imperative to contemplate the existing systemic causes for torture in India.</p>.Sathankulam police tortured father-son duo for seven hours, says CBI.<p>Studies reveal that a significant number of police personnel believe violence is a “necessary” and smart way to solve crimes. These are not attitudes of ‘rarest of rare’ individuals but institutionally internalised violence. But even beyond the police force, violence justified as discipline is not only normalised, but also glorified in our culture. </p><p>More than 65% of police personnel noted that public pressure to deal with suspects “with a heavy hand” influences their attitude, reflecting a deeper cause for violent policing. Public celebrations of encounter killings encourage officers to be “singham”s rather than upholders of the rule of law. </p><p>In the face of heinous crimes, the public sentiment prioritises virtue signaling through a cathartic performance of violence, almost like a ritual cleansing – scapegoating someone in the process – refusing to take collective ownership for the conditions that produce such crimes.</p>.<p>Moreover, extrajudicial killings are justified on the grounds of self-defence. Arguably, policing duties would be difficult to perform because the work inherently entails the risk of dealing with violent people. While force could be used in rare circumstances, it should follow international legal standards consolidated into the Minnesota Protocol (2016) that aim to regulate such use on three core principles: necessity, proportionality, and accountability.</p>.Woman police inspector suspended for custodial torture of woman and son .<p>Without transparent processes, it is difficult to trust that every use of force is reviewed fairly in a disinterested inquiry. We only have the police’s words regarding the question of necessity or proportionality, and they are all certainly bound by brotherhood, which makes even the registration of the first information report (FIR) against cops involved in torture cases a Sisyphean task.</p>.<p>In the absence of a specific anti-torture law, there has been a disappointing translation of the constitutionally guaranteed procedural safeguards into the judiciary’s action. </p><p>For instance, although the statute requires custodial deaths to be inquired into specifically by the judicial magistrates rather than the police or the executive magistrate, it is possible to flout this procedural safeguard in practice without much consequence (unless someone has the wherewithal to approach constitutional courts), revealing a systemic paradox of allowing the law enforcement agents to enforce the rule of law against themselves.</p>.<p>This inherent conflict of interest is embedded in the law by mandating sanctions for prosecuting public officials. Even then, courts must largely rely on police investigations, giving the institution accused of abuse significant control over the evidence. </p><p>One must approach the constitutional courts for independent investigation, which, firstly, is inaccessible to many, as rarely does the judiciary invoke its constitutional conscience to interfere in police investigations and pass necessary directions in the interest of justice; and secondly, not always practical, as the time taken may dilute evidence.</p>.<p>However, the judiciary quietly abdicates its responsibility to effectively check the regular, smaller abuses or misuse of police powers. This inaction allows the abuse to inevitably become rampant with impunity, only for the judiciary to react with extreme force when public outcry occurs. Ironically, this mirrors the police tendency to take the law into their own hands when executing marginalised men accused of heinous sexual crimes, in the face of public reaction.</p>.Custodial death toll rising, yet no anti-torture law.<p>This only reveals the subjective mandate of the “rarest of the rare” standard for the death penalty. One could argue that it is as arbitrary as police extra-judicial killings or <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/custodial-torture">custodial torture</a>, for what judges are horrified by may vary with a lot of factors – class, caste, gender, life experiences of the concerned judge, public scrutiny, etc. – which may distort reason. </p><p>K Balagopal argues in his work Of Capital and Other Punishments: “imperfect societies (and institutions) have no right to impose harsh punishments”.</p>.<p><strong>The forgotten rights of police personnel</strong></p>.<p>Police torture does not operate in a vacuum. Common Cause’s 2019 report offers a glimpse into the working conditions of police personnel that may contribute to their desensitisation – meagre resources, infrastructure, capacities, and rigid hierarchies that enable unwarranted interference from seniors or politicians into their professional autonomy. </p><p>The National Police Commission in 1979 reported that the constabulary are trained to be “automatons” for mechanical compliance and not ethical reasoning, despite having to deal with situations demanding discretion and judgment and ethical reasoning.</p>.<p>Furthermore, Indian police work an average of 14 hours a day, and 50% of them lack a weekly day off due to staff shortages, which curtails bonding time with family or friends. Moreover, as government servants, there are especially officers manning the lower rung of the institution, who are restricted from organising to demand better working conditions or have institutional redress for their collective grievance.</p>.<p>Thus, marginalised people become outlets for the pent-up frustration, rage, and unarticulated grief for the life that is denied to them. The salary they receive does no justice to the duties or physical and mental costs imposed on the police, and power fails to compensate for the loss of one’s humanity. Dehumanisation propels furtherdehumanisation. </p><p>Incidents such as the Sathankulam custodial deaths are never “rarest of the rare”; they are systemic. On this important day, we ought to remember that harsh punishments cannot supplant systemic reforms.</p>.<p><em><strong>Mrudula is a human rights lawyer with the Alternative Law Forum; Edgar is a human rights lawyer with People’s Watch, Madurai, and works primarily on custodial torture, extrajudicial killings, forced eviction, and Dalit rights.</strong></em></p><p><em>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.)</em></p>