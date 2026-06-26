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How systemic neglect enables custodial torture

How systemic neglect enables custodial torture

K Balagopal argues in his work Of Capital and Other Punishments: 'imperfect societies (and institutions) have no right to impose harsh punishments'.
Mrudula Vanangamudi
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 20:59 IST
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