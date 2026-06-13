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How the Bhagavad Gita invented sattvic food

How the Bhagavad Gita invented sattvic food

Roughly 3,000 years ago, the Vedic hymns consolidated themselves, with no Ramayana, no Mahabharata, no Buddha, and no Jain tradition yet in existence.
Devdutt Pattanaik
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 19:29 IST
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