How threatening are fault lines in Gupkar alliance?

However, in neighbouring Pulwama town, PDP youth president Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra — who was granted bail on May 25, 2022 after serving about a year-and-a-half in jail on charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act — stirred up a hornet's nest while addressing a similar function.

Parra slammed the National Conference (NC) for boiling down its demands for conducting an election. He said that those responsible for the rigging of the 1987 polls and creating Ikhwan, a state backed militia, are begging for the elections.