How to handle anger

A three-step approach is advocated in the art of anger management. Firstly, we need to acknowledge our anger. We should candidly admit that we are increasingly becoming angry persons. Secondly, we need to address the anger. Are we justified in getting angry? Most times we too may be part of the situation that is causing our anger. If this is true, we ought to revert from that behaviour. Finally, we need to forgive the people and cope with the impulses that are causing our anger.