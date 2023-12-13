How to navigate the web of deepfakes

The current legal framework falls short in addressing the intricacies associated with deepfakes. The IT Act makes personation an offence only when it is related to cheating. Thus, personation intended to simply malign someone’s reputation is not covered under the Act unless it results in cheating. And although the IT rules stipulate that offensive content should be removed within 24 hours of being reported, purging it completely from the internet is easier said than done, especially if it has been copied, reproduced, or republished by multiple users. The global nature of the internet facilitates the sharing of information across borders, which means that to tackle the issue comprehensively, coordinating regulations and enforcement across jurisdictions becomes paramount. The extant laws are simply not adequate enough to resolve the multitude of regulatory impediments presented by deepfake technology. Therefore, specific legislation is indeed the need of the hour to take on this newfound menace.