How to steer clear of web of deceit

In the recent past, we have had around eight cases reported from one part of Bengaluru city alone, and the money lost ranges from Rs 45,000 to Rs 70 lakh. In many cases, the victim had not met the conman in person during the entire time of their association and had still given money to him. The repercussions of falling victim to such scams extend far beyond financial loss. Many suffer from feelings of shame, embarrassment and betrayal, which exacerbate their pain and trauma, leading to under-reporting and fewer registered cases.