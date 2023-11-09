How to truly decolonise criminal law, make it ‘Indian’

It is the certainty, and not the severity of punishment that commands belief in the justice system. But the bills neglect all aspects related to this -- be it improved investigation or better case management by the police. This “comprehensive overhaul” misses out on reforming the Police Act, 1861, another colonial-era law that prejudices citizens’ liberty. Indian philosophy speaks out against ‘Matsya Nyaya’ (‘big fish eat small fish’, or the ‘law of the jungle’), where the strong dominate the weak. Our criminal justice system is often seen as a tool for the oppression of the socially, economically and politically disadvantaged. Nothing would ‘Indianise’ the system other than a fair and equal justice process that protects the weak from police atrocities and State excesses, and ensures justice to the wronged.