How to unleash a grassroots revolution in India

India’s digital divide is multi-dimensional. Internet density in rural areas, where more than 60 per cent of the population lives, is low (25 per cent) compared to urban areas (90 per cent). The divide is also significant across its leading and lagging regions, with states such as Bihar and Uttar Pradesh having very low internet use density. The gender digital divide is also substantial, with far fewer women having access to mobile phones and internet services. The adverse impact of this digital divide is expected to worsen with the onset of the new digital revolution, particularly in artificial intelligence (AI), which will unleash a bigger wave of digital change.