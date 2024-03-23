How we, the citizens, must see this election

Deprivation is especially deeply embedded in the Indian socioeconomic fabric as a result of multi-layered intersectional oppression that cuts across class, caste, gender, and religion and continues to push certain groups to complete exclusion. This exclusion takes economic, political, and social forms. Even as India rapidly grows and is poised to become a major global power in the near future, it is important to remember that with power comes responsibility. The essence of that responsibility is the unwritten moral obligation that people with wealth, power, and prestige owe to those who are less fortunate. A new social contract is perhaps necessary. The state plays an intertemporal role in distributing income and managing risks in the daily lives of its citizens, laying the groundwork for solidarity so that no one is left behind.