How will Naidu foot the bill?

Naidu has also asked for the early release of the Centre’s arrears for the Polavaram irrigation project, demanding a sum of Rs 12,100 crore to complete the first phase of the Polavaram project. Another major challenge before Naidu is to complete the multi-purpose Polavaram Irrigation Project. The project is being built across the Godavari River to provide irrigation facilities to over 700,000 acres of farmland in coastal Andhra Pradesh, besides producing 960 MW power, for which the Union government had accorded ‘national project status’ as per assurances given at the time of bifurcating the state. The previous project cost estimate of Rs 55,548 crore, based on 2017-2018 price levels, would have shot up considerably. As per a white paper released on Polavaram, Rs 12,157 crore will mostly be required to complete the first phase of the Polavaram project.