How you can protect your assets from a Labour government

Outside pensions, savers might note the likelihood of an ideological shift to taxing capital from taxing income. That’s not to say income-tax rates won’t rise, or that the cuts in National Insurance won’t be reversed, just that it makes sense shorter term to have an eye on capital-gains tax. Labour has said it isn’t going up, but allowances might decrease further, and given that the new government will want to raise more cash, the rates still might rise. (A new government is sure to say that things are even worse than they expected, so they are very sorry but…). Any new higher rates are also unlikely to come with a re-indexing to inflation (Gordon Brown removed the indexing in 1997). That’s going to make it even more of a wealth tax than it already is.

There is also concern around the resetting of capital gains on death. At the moment, when you die and your assets are transferred to your spouse, any capital gains made are wiped for tax purposes — he or she starts again at the new higher cost base. That’s hugely valuable – it means a spouse can then sell all the assets entirely free of tax. Landlords might worry not just about tax changes (and the possible reversal of Jeremy Hunt’s cut to the level of capital-gains tax charged on second home sales) but also about the return of rent controls.

One final thing to worry about in the short term is school fees. Labour is very clear on their plans to charge value-added tax on these (regardless of the disruption it will cause and the small amount of money it will raise).

So what might the well-off do to mitigate all this? One answer is to get to their financial advisers and see what might work. They might look at paying school fees in advance. It isn’t clear that this will work as an avoidance measure, and you will need to check on the finances of your children’s school first. If it fails as a result of the tax rise, you will end up with neither an expensive education nor the cash you put aside for that education. Not ideal.

Those able to do so should ask about taking tax-free lump sums from pensions sooner rather than later, and those who haven’t yet saved up to the £1 million mark (the lowest point you might expect a new allowance to be introduced) should consider saving more if they can, particularly given the likelihood of the maximum annual allowance being cut. (It’s currently £60,000.)

On capital gains, investors with large gains may want to crystallize them promptly — maximizing allowances and using losses from previous years to cut the bill as much as possible. Finally, landlords keen to sell might want to think about speeding up. And if they are keen to make a reasonable return on holding on, they might want to ensure they have tenants they like – and renegotiate rents now.

The other answer to the question of what you might do is nothing at all. Many of the well-off have long said that they are happy to pay more tax if it means that public services are better and inequality reduced. This should be their chance to give that a go.