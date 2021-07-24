How your local official, politician acted mattered a lot in this pandemic

The pandemic is global, but that doesn’t mean that people are impacted by it in the same way or to the same extent everywhere. That’s well known, and intuitive, but let’s dig a little deeper and see at what level it starts to be different.

The Indian experience is the result of what’s going on in the country, and it’s different from that of other countries. That’s to be expected. Those countries are governed differently, their socio-economic realities are different, the links to the rest of the world vary, and so on. It’s understandable, therefore, if our experience of the pandemic is different from that of another country.

How about states? Now, we’re still seeing lingering threats in Kerala, Maharashtra, and a few of the north-eastern states, and at various times in the past, other states have hit Covid peak numbers that were scary -- Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, etc. There’s some explanation for each of those: mega events with crowds, density in cities, trade and travel connections to other countries. These vary from state to state, and thus the differences.

Now, let’s go one level deeper. What about between districts? Let’s leave the big urban districts out -- Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru Urban, etc. They’re very different from other places. Let’s look at the ones we really think of as ‘districts’, with a medium-sized headquarters town, a few small ones and lots of villages. Should we expect differences between districts within a state?

Let me point to the data -- in every medium and large state, some districts are less affected by Covid than others. And the times at which some districts have hit their peaks are also different. It’s hard to say why this might be, unlike in the case of nations or states, but it surely is so.

Some of this is just chance -- who is traveling, what variants of the virus they carry, how transmissive it is, etc -- but in three months of active Covid relief work in close association with government officials across several states, I’ve come to the conclusion that some of it is also due to varying levels of responsiveness of the local officials in each district.

Your local MLA, district Medical Officer, CEO of the Zilla Parishad, district in-charge minister, the hospital superintendent at the General Hospital -- how good these people are mattered a lot in the pandemic. In fact, one could even say that who has held these jobs in the past has also become important now. If they’ve done a good job, then the district is more resilient; if they did not, then it’s more vulnerable today.

We don’t often think of this. In a system of state-led governance, there is a tendency to think that every District Commissioner, ZP CEO, and hundreds of others are inter-changeable without much difference. And while people in each constituency have some view of their own MLAs and MPs, they don’t often think much about how good or not such persons are in different parts of the state. But all of this matters.

In India, we do not have district-level governments, which makes it hard for quick responses to problems. Instead, multiple departments, each operating on guidance and instructions from the state ministers, end up doing things in silos. That cannot withstand a pandemic which demands simultaneous and integrated attention to so many things -- the hospitals, their infrastructure, devices, power supply, manpower, road network, transportation services -- to get things under control.

In this scenario, only some DCs, CEOs and other officials took it upon themselves to try and come up with an integrated response. In some places, the local MLAs have gone beyond mere distribution of relief and actually thought about the full picture. That has also helped.

This high correlation with diligence and attention is widespread. Even districts that were really badly hit in the beginning have been able to recover once the local officials began to take this seriously. On the other hand, in places where local officials were either indifferent or were busy gaming Covid-related procurement, things got worse. In Karnataka, some kind of stability was reached in a few districts through a combination of official efforts and external support by active private citizens -- Dharwad, Karwar, Kodagu, Chitradurga come to mind in particular.

District-level capacity and focus matters because we don’t know which strain of the virus will cause the next wave. For instance, 75% of recent post-vaccination deaths are in just a few districts. Is that because the vaccine doesn’t work on the strains that are prevalent there? No one really knows.

New efforts in genome sequencing, bioinformatics, disease mapping, etc., can help us create spatially informed responses. Karnataka is getting going on this front better than many states. And we are fortunate to have the talent needed to do this here. But even with all that, we will still need local people -- both in public office and among citizens -- to do their part.

When all this is over, we should think about that. Who works for and represents us in our localities, councils, panchayats and districts really matters, and it also matters how much we ourselves are involved in governance. The pandemic is global, and there’s a lot of it we cannot control. But our experience of it is very local, for very human reasons.