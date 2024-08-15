Hubbub in Hikkim

This sight sent me on a sojourn down the memory lane. There was a time when streets of our cities, towns and villages were punctuated with post boxes. Literates and illiterates with the former’s help relied on our postal system to keep in touch, conduct transactions and save money. Sending and receiving telegrams during times of emergency, availing public telephone facilities and the arrival of post twice a day had become an integral part of our daily lives. The postal system symbolized hope and moral support to the people living in remote areas. Many post offices would have local volunteers as scribes to help people fill forms and write letters. Budding philatelists would carefully detach the stamps from mails received and add to their collection. Serious collectors of stamps would visit the General Post Office to buy rare / limited edition stamps and first day covers. The human touch in the communication system was celebrated by the world of art, literature, music and cinema.