Hubbub in Hikkim

The lofty Himalayas, the clear skies and the winding roads beneath seemed to fade in the face of the hectic activity around the red axis on one of the mountain tops of Hikkim. It was half past four and there was loud clamour of people of assorted nationalities to get their picture postcards stamped before the post office closed for the day. Even millennials who may have never dappled with postal facilities were buying stationery to pen their thoughts. The anxiety at the rush hour was infectious. Loud voices in multiple tongues, mostly seeking postal addresses of loved ones seemed to be the central theme of these talks. The post office that resembled a humongous post box seemed like the centre of the universe at that point of time.
It was amazing to see the citizens of the world who have been connected seamlessly at real time so eager to post a picture postcard which would probably reach several days or even weeks later. No one seemed to mind the noise or being jostled and elbowed around the red kiosk. After all they had reached the world’s highest post office after a long bumpy journey through the Spiti valley.
The ones who had completed the process ensured that their cameras captured the historic moments of their lives before dropping the mail into the box. Their zeal and sense of satisfaction stood testimony to man’s innate desire to do something unique even if it did not serve a practical purpose.
This sight sent me on a sojourn down the memory lane. There was a time when streets of our cities, towns and villages were punctuated with post boxes. Literates and illiterates with the former’s help relied on our postal system to keep in touch, conduct transactions and save money. Sending and receiving telegrams during times of emergency, availing public telephone facilities and the arrival of post twice a day had become an integral part of our daily lives. The postal system symbolized hope and moral support to the people living in remote areas. Many post offices would have local volunteers as scribes to help people fill forms and write letters. Budding philatelists would carefully detach the stamps from mails received and add to their collection. Serious collectors of stamps would visit the General Post Office to buy rare / limited edition stamps and first day covers. The human touch in the communication system was celebrated by the world of art, literature, music and cinema.
All over the world, the grand old postal system has given way to electronic communication. Everything has become easier. Post offices and post boxes have not vanished entirely. They have upgraded their services, yet there are not many takers. In such a scenario, the hubbub in the highest post office in Hikkim did feel hypnotic.