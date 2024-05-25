Hugs for harmony and happiness

In contemporary India, where children are exposed to hatred and hostility in the real as well as the virtual world, I thought an engrossing but entertaining conversation would be appropriate. Pointing at the boys first, I raised the most unexpected query: ‘When was the last time you hugged your father?’ They seemed bewildered! Nobody raised a hand, but quite a few confirmed hugging their mothers. The girls, who were few in number, were found to be better at hugging their mothers. Fathers do not know what they might be missing!