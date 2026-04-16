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Hungary has lessons for democracies

Hungary has lessons for democracies

Hungary’s outcome is thus a reminder that political dominance built on messaging alone has limits.
K S Tomar
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 22:24 IST
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