Hungary has lessons for democracies

<p>The electoral defeat of Viktor Orbán in Hungary, after 16 uninterrupted years in power, marks a defining moment, not just for Europe but for democracies across the world. His loss to Péter Magyar signals a deeper shift: voters, even in polarised environments, can move beyond entrenched narratives when governance deficits begin to outweigh ideological mobilisation. Hungary’s outcome is thus a reminder that political dominance built on messaging alone has limits.</p>.<p>Orbán’s model rested on nationalism, Euroscepticism, and cultural polarisation. For years, it delivered electoral success, reinforced by institutional control and media dominance. Political discourse was shaped around identity issues rather than governance outcomes. Over time, however, economic pressures, strain on public services, and allegations of corruption created a growing disconnect between narrative and reality.</p>.<p>Magyar’s campaign altered this equation by refusing to engage on Orbán’s chosen terrain. Instead of countering nationalism with counter-nationalism, he shifted the debate towards governance, accountability, and economic repair. This repositioning of the narrative proved decisive, showing that the <br>success of opposition parties <br>in polarised systems depends less on ideological confrontation and more on reframing voter priorities.</p>.<p>For India, Hungary’s experience carries clear resonance. Indian politics has witnessed phases where mobilisation is driven by identity, symbolism, and narrative construction. These tools are part <br>of democratic contestation, but Hungary illustrates the risks of overdependence when they overshadow the delivery <br>of governance.</p>.<p>The central lesson is about democratic sustainability. Voters may endorse strong narratives for extended periods, but their tolerance is not indefinite. Economic stress, unemployment, inflation, and institutional performance eventually shape electoral behaviour. When these pressures accumulate, even well-entrenched systems can face disruption.</p>.<p>Equally significant is the lesson for opposition politics in India. Fragmentation and reactive positioning have often limited the emergence of a credible political alternative in the country. Hungary suggests that coherence and a governance-focused agenda can shift electoral dynamics, even against a dominant incumbent. Magyar’s success lies in redefining political engagement.</p>.<p>The outcome in Hungary also has wider implications for leaders who rely heavily on electoral messaging aimed at winning polls rather than sustaining governance outcomes. The political style associated with United States President Donald Trump – marked by polarisation and narrative dominance – finds echoes across regions, with Orbán often seen as a European counterpart.</p>.<p>His defeat highlights a key limitation: strategies that are built on division and identity mobilisation may deliver victories, but they do not ensure durable governance legitimacy. Over time, administrative performance, economic management, and institutional credibility reassert themselves.</p>.<p>For emerging democracies, this presents a dilemma. Electoral incentives often favour short-term mobilisation over long-term reform. Hungary shows the risks of this imbalance. When governance deficits deepen, the political cost can be sudden.</p>.<p>A reset with implications</p>.<p>Beyond India, the Hungarian shift is relevant for systems where incumbents have consolidated power through their control of narratives. Elections in such contexts often become referendums on identity rather than performance. Hungary suggests this balance can change when economic and administrative pressures intensify.</p>.<p>The outcome should not be overstated as universal. Political cultures differ widely. What is evident, however, is that no system is immune to correction. Even where institutions appear tilted, voter sentiment can recalibrate outcomes once dissatisfaction crosses a threshold.</p>.<p>Within Europe, Orbán’s defeat alters the dynamics of the European Union. Hungary had long acted as a disruptive voice, particularly on the conflict in Ukraine and the relations with Russia. A government led by Magyar is expected to recalibrate this stance, potentially strengthening cohesion.</p>.<p>This carries geopolitical implications. Orbán’s alignment with Vladimir Putin and his obstruction of EU initiatives had complicated coordination. A more cooperative Hungary could ease tensions, though rebuilding trust will take time.</p>.<p>While Orbán’s defeat is significant, it marks the start of a new phase. Magyar’s government must translate electoral success into strong governance outcomes. Economic repair, institutional restoration, and diplomatic recalibration will require stability.</p>.<p>Electoral victories built on governance promises must be followed by delivery, or the cycle of discontent will repeat.</p>.<p>The political shift in Hungary reaffirms the limits of strategies that prioritise winning elections over governing effectively. For India and other democracies, the message is clear: narratives can shape outcomes, but they cannot indefinitely substitute for governance. When voters recalibrate, the shift can be decisive. Orbán’s fall is thus not merely a national event – it is an important reminder that in democratic politics, performance ultimately catches up with power.</p>.<p>(The writer is a strategic affairs columnist and senior political analyst based in Shimla)</p>.<p>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</p>