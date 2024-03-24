I’m lame, I saw the violence, not the art in martial arts

While sparring, I’ve been so preoccupied with not wanting to hurt my opponent that I’ve made a lot of mistakes – and ended up getting myself hurt, and even my opponent. My best sparring partners transcend this preoccupation. Their eyes change during the match. They fight as well as they can, expecting the same from me. Willing participants who know the risks, we seek to test ourselves against a worthwhile opponent. The ring is not a place of friendship; it is a combat zone where different rules apply. Stuck in theory instead of informed by practice, I ignorantly refused to follow these rules. But it’s not maitri toward my opponent, as I mistakenly believed; it’s insult. Fixated on the violence, I betrayed the art.