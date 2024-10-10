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If Basavanna lived today

If Basavanna lived today

The world he would encounter is vastly different in form, yet strikingly similar in its moral challenges.
G Mohan Prasad
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 19:40 IST
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 19:40 IST
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