If it didn’t end well, well then, it’s not the end

The new year has begun, and to start it off on an optimistic note (cautiously, of course), I must warn you that I am scrupulously avoiding discussing the drama-filled (read, new documentary of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry), the horrific (read, the Air India debacle), and the polarising (read, Rahul Gandhi’s yatra). Did you read too, that Titanic is being remastered and released in theaters in celebration of its 25th anniversary, just in time for Valentine’s Day? I’ve seen plenty of people claiming it is the most romantic movie ever, so of course, I must point out it doesn’t hold a candle to Bana’s Kadambari, which would make for an amazing epic movie.

If you are one of those people who will go off on a rant about how the wooden plank at the end of Titanic certainly had space for one more person, let me tell you, you are sure to like Sanskrit literature better. For one, tragedies are scarce in Sanskrit. The one tragedy everyone knows is the Ramayana, where Sita, dejected at Rama asking her to repeatedly proclaim that she is faithful, asks the earth to swallow her up, and it does. The only other tragedy I can recall is Bhasa’s Urubhanga or the Breaking of the Thighs. As you can imagine, it tells the story of the Mahabharata’s villain, Duryodhana, ending in his death. While we all know Duryodhana dies, and it seems a fitting end to him, given his actions toward Draupadi, in Bhasa’s play, Duryodhana is both heroic and repentant, making the Urubhanga something of a tragedy. The Mahabharata is filled with tragic moments, but then it wouldn’t be quite right to call it a tragedy, given that all ends somewhat well, although everyone dies. Which, after all, is the point of the Mahabharata.

But Sanskrit writers had one tool that could turn any tragedy into a happy ending, i.e., the grand trope of rebirth. The most famous prose epic of Sanskrit, Bana’s Kadambari, is arguably the best instance of this. Consider the story of Mahashveta and Pundarika in it. She falls in love with the ascetic Pundarika at first sight, who is so infatuated with her that, by the time she arranges a rendezvous with him, he dies of intolerable love-pangs! A while later, the hero of the story, Chandrapida, suddenly dies of grief, even as his beloved Kadambari is yearning for him. If you are thinking, “Now that seems anti-climactic,” I must remind you, that is far from the end of the story. Life is fleeting in Sanskrit literature, but so is death! In fact, later in the Kadambari, the same Pundarika is reborn as Vaishampayana, a minister’s son, who approaches Mahashveta again through some trace of memory of his past life. Unfortunately, Mahashveta does not recognise him, and curses him to become a parrot! And so, we have Vaishampayana, the cursed parrot, who lives in the forest, has his family killed, barely escapes with his life, and reaches a hermitage where he hears his own story from a wise sage. Having finally understood all the past happenings, and determined to find the love of his many lives again, he flies to Mahashveta. Unfortunately, he is imprisoned on the way, caged and presented to King Shudraka, who is none other than the hero Chandrapida reborn! Then they both give up their current bodies and return in their old bodies and resume their romances. So, there you go -- sure, Jack died for love, but Pundarika died and came back, and died and came back, and died and came back again -- all to be with Mahashveta.

As we begin the year with hopes for redemption and rebirth, just as in the Kadambari, let us also hope we don’t need multiple rebirths to see political and social change for the better. Because if we do, it will need much more than a sage’s storytelling to set things right again.