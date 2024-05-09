If pigs get Bird Flu, we could be in for a real nightmare

Thousands of chickens and turkeys are already monitored— thanks to agreements that reassure farmers they won’t be financially ruined by positive tests. Government compensation for “culling” birds has brought on its own set of controversies, but right now there’s no system to compensate farmers for H5N1 infected cows or pigs, which means they have no incentive to let public health officials do enough testing.

The US Department of Agriculture recently required testing of dairy cows only if they were being transferred to other states. It’s up to our political leaders to make further policy changes so that farmers are encouraged to work with scientists— and scientists can do the research they need to do.

This must extend to testing of healthy-looking animals. A recent analysis of the genetic material of the virus suggests it may have been spreading stealthily in cows since last December, long before the first case was detected in late March. Failing to test asymptomatic animals would be a mistake akin to the insufficient testing for Covid-19 in early 2020. That was one of the most egregious public health mistakes of that pandemic— people who didn’t meet very specific criteria (like having recently traveled to China) were unable to get a test, allowing the disease to spread further.

Scientists agree that keeping H5N1 from sparking a human pandemic requires careful monitoring of cows, pigs and farm workers. Shah called the risk of an H5N1 pandemic “not insignificant,” and yet there’s currently no coordinated effort to test asymptomatic farm animals.

And pigs have been silent carriers before. Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, said that in 2014 scientists found a flu called H3N2 was being transmitted back and forth between pigs and people, many of them kids, at Ohio state fairs.